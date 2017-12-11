Illegal Miner Butchers Pregnant Lover

A 24 year-old galamsey operator, Kwesi Mawuga has butchered his 21-year-old lover who was four-month pregnant to death.

The gruesome murder of the expectant mother occurred in the early hours of Sunday, December 10, at New Town, a suburb of Asankragua in the Wassa Amenfi West District of the Western Region.

A man who identified himself as the Landlord of the house in which the couple lived narrated on Adom FM’s Morning Show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ that the suspect, allegedly killed his girlfriend on suspicion that he was not responsible for the pregnancy.

Nafisa, reportedly left a man who was set to marry her this Christmas to stay with her boyfriend since the man had financial problems.

“We were asleep on Sunday when we heard some strange noise from their room only to force the door opened to find out that Kwesi had killed despite knowing very well that the woman was pregnant. It was very worrying.

“We were later told by the lady’s family that the person they recognize as the man to marry her is someone else and not the suspect…she moved in to stay with her boyfriend because of financial issues and unfortunately for her she has been killed by someone who is not even recognized by the family,” he narrated.

According the landlord, after butchering Nafisa Abena, a chop bar attendant at Newtown, Kwesi also attempted to take his life by cutting part of his throat, but he only lost consciousness.

He was rushed to the Asankragua Catholic Hospital where doctors are trying to resuscitate him while the body of Abena has been deposited at the hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

The Asankragua District Police command has commenced investigations into the matter.

Source: Adomonline.com