“I’ll Take Every Penny From Daily Post”- Hackman

Hackman Owusu Agyemang

The board chairman of COCOBOD Hackman Owusu Agyemang has pledged to ensure the judgement delivered in his favour by an Accra High Court against Daily Post newspaper is executed to the letter.

The court presided over by Justice Norvisi Aryine Tuesday ordered the newspaper to pay the former minister in the Kufuor administration GHc800, 000.00 for defamatory publications made against him.

The order followed a suit filed in 2015 by Owusu Agyemang, who is also the former MP for New Juabeng in the Ashanti region, after the paper published that he secretly recorded and leaked conversations from a meeting Kufuor had with some clergymen and the ruling NPP bigwigs at his residence in Accra.

On top of the GHc800, 000.00 damages, Justice Aryine also ordered the newspaper to retract the defamatory publications by means of a front page publication.

The recent judgment is the fourth in favour of the board chairman of COCOBOD against journalists and media houses.

Commenting on the development, Owusu-Agyemang noted that his hard earned reputation was damaged by the publication and as a result he would ensure the judgement is executed to the letter to serve as a deterrent.

He said hitherto he had won damages against veteran Journalist, Kwesi Prat, Palaver and Telegraph which he forgave but the lessons had not been learnt.

“…This time around we are going to enforce it and collect every penny and in the worst case scenario we can always give it to charity,” he told Starr News’ Court correspondent Wilberforce Asare.

“We are going to within the confines of the law pursue it and everything that the judge has decreed we will do,” he added.

-Starrfmonline