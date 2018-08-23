‘I’ll Spend An Afternoon At Party Headquarters Each Week As President’ – Spio-Garbrah

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Flag bearer hopeful of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, has said he would spend one afternoon each week at the NDC headquarters if he gets the nod to become flag bearer of the party and subsequently become President of Ghana.

Dr Spio-Garbrah disclosed this in his seven-point agenda as he begins campaign for the flag bearer race.

The seven-point agenda are:

1. As president, spend one afternoon each week at Party headquarters

2. Create welfare committees at national, regional and constituency levels

3. Strengthen the women’s wing

4. Assist youth with education and skills training

5. Help build offices for all constituencies

6. Create national and regional business development committees

7. Create an NDC credit union

Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, is competing against former president John Dramani Mahama, Vice-Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi; former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Sylvester Mensah, Cape Coast South MP, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan; private legal practitioner Elikplim Agbamava and handyman Stephen Atubiga.

-Classfmonline