I’ll Score Akufo-Addo 50% – CDD Boss

The executive director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh has said he will score the Akufo-Addo government average after almost two years in office.

Although there has been hue and cry over increment in fuel prices and the marginal depreciation of the Ghana cedi against major currencies, the legal practitioner noted the performance of the New Patriotic Party government is satisfactory.

“I think is between 5 and 6 over 10,” Prof. Prempeh stated in an interview with Morning Starr host Francis Abban.

However, he noted the size of government is of major concern to the public and must be addressed by President Akufo-Addo.

Currently, there are about 110 ministers under the Nana Addo administration, making it the largest since the Fourth Republic.

“I think on the numbers of the ministers the president could have kept the numbers in a reasonable double digits,” Prof. Prempeh emphasized.

He added: “Definitely could have been a lot more boldness in that score… We shouldn’t experiment with people in public office. My disappointment is the sheer numbers.”

“I don’t necessarily think we need these numbers, what we need is an effective State. I don’t think the solution lies in loading the system with more politicians. We need to invest in a strong civil service,” the CDD-Ghana boss suggested.

-Starrfmonline