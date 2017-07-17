‘I’ll Run For NPP Chairmanship’

Dr Richard Amoako Baah

A POLITICAL Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Richard Amoako Baah has announced he would run for the National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party when nomination is open by the party.

The political scientist, who has never run for any position in the NPP before, said he had been a member of the ruling party for the past 17 years, working behind the scene with the party’s gurus and having comparable track record of contributions to NPP’s fortunes.

Responding to questions in an interview with Hello Fm, a local radio station in Kumasi, Dr Baah disclosed that he had considered bidding for the NPP Chairmanship and was sure of victory because he had the support of the grassroots.

“I am running for the NPP National Chairmanship to make the party great,” he told listeners of the radio station yesterday, and added that it was a response to numerous calls on him to bring about the needed leadership to deal with internal unity challenges of the party.

For him, his knowledge of Ghanaian politics and affability would allow him to be an effective chairman, intimating that recent happenings have put the NPP’s image in serious trouble.

He mentioned some of his contributions to the party in the days former of President John Agyekum Kufuor as flagbearer of the NPP and added that he was also instrumental in the party’s victory in constituencies such as Assin North, Ahafo-Ano North and Sefwi Akontobra.

“If it’s about talking, I don’t think anybody gunning to be elected chairman has talked more than me. We will be running a different campaign, we will make things different. ”

He appealed to NPP members across the country to exercise patience as the President’s mantra of the “Battle is the Lord’s” has not come to an end, pointing out that if “we allow anger to overtake us, power will slip through our hands.”

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi