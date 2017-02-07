I’ll Propose A Quota For Local Players In Black Stars – Asiamah

Isaac Asiamah, Sports Minister Nominee

Sports Minister Nominee, Isaac Asiamah, has said he will be proposing a quota for players in the Ghana Premier League to be selected into the Black Stars.

This stems from the fact that no home-based outfield player was selected from the Ghana Premier League into the team that represented Ghana at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations.

The issue of home-based players making it into the Black Stars has always been one that has divided opinions in Ghana, but Isaac Asiamah during his vetting, told Parliament’s Appointments Committee that he plans to get a quota for players who are based in Ghana to be selected into the Black Stars.

“I will be engaging the Ghana Football Association to try and get a quota for local players to be selected into the Black Stars,” Asiamah told the vetting panel “In the just ended Africa Cup of Nations, there were no home-based outfield players, and I feel it was bad for our league so I will try and talk for them when given the nod.”

We must be serious in fighting corruption in sports – Isaac Asiamah

The minister-nominee said the the country needs to be serious in fighting corruption in the sports sector. According to him, there are enough mechanisms set up to check the phenomenon, however, much seriousness have not been attached to it.

He said various stakeholders and parliament’s select committee on Sports, need to ensure that the various government agencies in sports are accountable as a way of dealing with corruption in the sector.

“We must ensure that whatever we do, there is transparency and accountability, so if there is accountability in the process we can fight corruption.

There are enough accountability mechanisms in place to check any ministry if we are serious with fighting corruption. There are enough accountability mechanisms but it is about how serious we are as a country.”

We’ll use dialogue to settle sports disputes

Hon. Isaac Asiamah, has promised to use dialogue and not public banter to get his points across when he is given the opportunity to represent the ministry.

-Citifmonline