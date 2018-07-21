I’ll Not Deceive Ghanaians -Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured people of the Bongo District of the Upper East Region that he did not cut the sod on Thursday, July 19, for the reconstruction of the bridge linking Bongo to Balungu and Namoo, as well as construction of the Bongo-Balungu-Namoo Road, to deceive them.

According to him, he has no intention of deceiving the people of the area with the sod-cutting ceremony just like what the previous Mahama administration did in the past in relation to the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom Road.

He said the former president cut the sod in an election year to create the impression that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration was serious about the construction of the road.

“I have given government’s commitment to the construction of the bridge and road, and the contractor has promised to work according to schedule. I have told the contractor that next year I am going to commission the road,” the President promised.

He made this known at a durbar held by the chiefs and people of the Bongo Traditional Area to climax activities on the first day of his two-day working visit to the Upper East Region.

Touching on the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme, President Akufo-Addo said “this year government has projected that about 500,000 farmers will participate in the programme across the country”.

The President added: “If we are able to complete the dams and ensure that there is water for farming, for the first time in the history of the three regions in the north of our country, you are going to see difference; it’s going to bring food and improve farmers’ income and the lives of our people.

“We have a programme for the development and transformation of Ghana. Those who want to see can see what is going on. The ones that keep their eyes shut are those who will be going blablabla…”

The President called for harmony across the country to give the government the peace to ensure the socio-economic development of the country, adding that he was hopeful Ghanaians would support the government in this direction.

“I am happy with the peace in this district that is what we want to see across Ghana- peace and harmony, so that the development of our country can be accelerated. I have said this and I will repeat it, there is no reason for us to be poor in Ghana. If we have leadership that is honest, with good policies in our time, we will see prosperity in Ghana, not tomorrow. I need your support for us to be able to implement all the programmes that we have which are going to transform the lives of our people,” the President revealed.

The Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, Bonaba Baba Salifu Atamale Alemyarum, who doubles as the Vice President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, called for improvement in the Bongo District Hospital, as well as the completion of the project to expand the Upper East Regional Hospital to meet the health needs of the people of the Bongo District and the region in general.

He commended the President for prioritizing developmental programmes in the Bongo District, saying Nana Akufo-Addo is the first sitting President to visit the district within the first two years of his term.

The paramount chief also added his voice to calls for the Bongo District to be elevated to a municipal status to accelerate development in the area.

From Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bongo