I’ll Ensure Even Distribution Of State Resources – Akufo Addo Reassures

President Akufo-Addo

Even distribution of state resources across all the ten regions of Ghana as dictated by the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana is top on our agenda as a government, President Akufo-Addo has assured.

Addressing the Standing Committee of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs when they paid a courtesy call on him at the Flag Staff House, President Akufo-Addo said even though his administration did not inherit much from the previous administration, he and his government have begun to revive and to restock the State coffers. To that end, his presidency will ensure that every region of the country receives a fair share of the resources of the country.

Importance of the Upper East Region

The President in his address to the selected chiefs stated that he is determined to make the Upper East Region a major concern of his government. The President added that even thought the Upper East region is the second weakest region for his party in terms of its political fortunes, he is hopeful that those fortunes will improve through the work his government will do in the region. He pledged that all the major issues bothering the Region will be addressed promptly by his administration.

Standing Committee of the Upper East Region

The Standing Committee of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs made known to the President some major issues that they will have addressed. Amongst the issues tabled are: a request for the completion of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, proposal to government to acquire certain lands in the Region compulsorily, suggestion to government to develop an irrigation system that will support an all year round farming in the region instead of the current 3 months out of 12 months farming cycle in the Upper East, and completion of major roads in the region.

Minister of Roads and Highways

On his part, the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu confirmed that plans to begin the second phase of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital are far advanced. He assured that finances to the tune of 20 million dollars awaiting Cabinet approval has been secured to complete same.

-3news