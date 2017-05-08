‘I’ll Cooperate With EOCO’

Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu

A former CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu, has said she will avail herself to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) following an invitation to her.

The former appointee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is due to appear before the anti-graft body Monday, May 8, 2017 “for a discussion”.

However, Starrfmonline.com understands Mrs Tamakloe has been out of Ghana for close to a month now “seeing to pressing family assignment” and could be represented by her lawyers to “begin the process of engagement” with EOCO in the interim.

“She says she is fully committed to cooperate with EOCO without prejudice,” a close associate told Starrfmonline.com.

It is unclear the reasons for her invitation, but StarrFMonline.com sources say she is expected to answer questions over some alleged irregularities that occurred at the MASLOC under her tenure.

The pharmacist joins a growing number of former government officials and sympathizers who are facing the anti-graft body for interrogation over different matters.

A fortnight ago, brother of former President John Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama, spent several hours within the walls of EOCO over some transactions with the GRA.

Before him, the former CEO of the COCOBOD Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni had been interrogated by the security agency.