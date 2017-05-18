IHRMP Run Change Management Workshop

Resource Person Mr. John Wilson (fourth left, front row) in a photograph with Executive Director and participants

IHRMP run a two-day workshop on Change Management from May11 – 12, 2017.The workshop was attended bytwenty-three (23)participants, fromfourteen (14) organizations. It was designed to enhance effectiveness of any Change Initiative by an organization with specific focus on the right-fit methodology.

Participants were shown how to apply the CAP tools and techniques in live situations to manage new projects.

It was facilitated by Mr. John Wilson, an HR Consultant and present President of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP), Ghana.

The next workshop is a 3-day programme on Career Development and Succession Planning from June 7-9, 2017.

Interested persons should kindly contact the HR Centre for registration and inquiries through officemanager@humanresource.org.gh /info@humanresource.org.gh