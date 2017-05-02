Ihrmp Meets Minister Of Employment And Labour Relations

Participants at the meeting in a group photograph

The Governing Council of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP), Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on the Honourable Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, to discuss pertinent issues affecting impacting on HR Development in Ghana.

The delegation was led by the President of the Institute, Mr. John Wilson, who congratulated the new Minister on his appointment. Mr Wilson briefed the Honourable Minister on the role the Institute has been playing in national development. He reiterated that the Institute continues to train highly skilled HR practitioners through its Professional Certification Programme. He continued that the Institute is currently in talks with the Public Services Commission to train human resource practitioners in the Public Service. Mr. Wilson expressed the Institute’s willingness to support the Ministry in addressing pertinent issues on the labour front, and requested the Honourable Minister to contact the Institute on any human resource management challenge and/or labour issues that may require IHRMP’s involvement. He also assured that the Institute is poised to make valuable contribution towards National development anytime it’s called upon. He further said that on the development of the National Strategic HR Plan for the country, the Institute is ever ready to support the National Workforce Development Plan of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

Welcoming the delegation, the Honourable Minister was happy to identify himself with the Institute, and pledged his support for the activities of the Institute. He commended the Institute for developing Code of Ethics and Conduct to regulate human resource practice in the country. He acknowledged the herculean task of the Ministry but was quick to add that he and his team have accepted the challenge and would work to promote human resource management and development in the country. He suggested that the Institute and HR practitioners in the country should project Human Resource Management issues to the forefront of businesses and at the national level stating, “…..today’s business and HR thinking is about developing employees to become more productive to the business”. He promised to collaborate with the Minister for Education to complete work on the HR Bill, which was highlighted as the key requirement of the Institute. He accepted the offer of support from the Institute and promised to keep the relationship and engage more. He advised that the Institute should reach out to practicing human resource practitioners who are not members, to help build a strong profession both in the public and private sectors in the country.

Other members of the National Governing Council present were Mr. Ebenezer Agbettor, the Executive Director, Messrs Kwame Apedzi, Leonard Quarcoopome and Seth Dzordzorme, all Executive Members.