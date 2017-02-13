IGP Storms Ridge Keep Fit Club  

The IGP, Asante Apeatu sandwiched by COP Kofi Boakye Bishop Oduro Sarpong

Members of the Ridge Keep Fit Club in Kumasi on Sunday morning shouted with joy when the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu stormed the place.

A key member of the club, COP Kofi Boakye, the outgoing Ashanti Regional Police Commander, invited his boss Mr Asante-Apeatu to the place.

Other members of the club were not aware of the IGP’s visit so they were surprised and shouted with joy upon seeing him in their midst.

Mr. Asante-Apeatu used the occasion to wine and dine with members of the club, most of whom are prominent businessmen in Kumasi.

The Ridge Keep Fit Members include Bishop Oduro Sarpong, Dr. Thomas Aboagye Dompem, Obibini Blackman, Kofi Badu, Kofi Gyamfi (Topman) and Kwadwo Oduro, among others.

They pledged to support the new IGP to successfully manage a major security institution like the Ghana Police Service.

The Ridge Keep Fit Members also commended COP Kofi Boakye for working hard to reduce crime in the Ashanti Region over the past three years.

According to them, COP Kofi Boakye’s laudable works ensured sanity and provided an enabling environment for businesses to grow in Kumasi and the Ashanti Region in general.

They said they also backed the visionary COP Boakye to construct the police conference hall, clinic, police posts, police stations, among others.

Mr. Asante-Apeatu commended the Ridge Keep Fit Club members for their support for the police, urging them to sustain their good works for the police to maintain law and order in the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi.