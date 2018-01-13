IGP Dispatches Investigators To Drobonso

IGP David Asante-Apeatu

A TEAM of top-ranking police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the Ashanti Region to Drobonso to investigate the killing of two policemen by unknown assailants.

Two policemen – Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Ashinyo – were shot dead and one other sustained injuries when some unknown gunmen had ambushed their vehicle Thursday dawn.

The incident occurred on the main Drobonso to Kumawu highway when the policemen were going home after completing their night patrol duties.

Two of the policemen were killed instantly but the remaining one, who got injured, managed to flee and he is receiving treatment.

IGP Asante-Apeatu’s team is expected to collaborate with its counterparts in the Ashanti Region to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

This was disclosed by Joseph Owusu aka Odenkyem, the DCE for Sekyere Afram Plains, who is also the head of security in the troubled district.

“The IGP has already sent some top police officers from Accra, who are experts in investigative issues, to support their colleagues here to help arrest the culprits,” Odenkyem said.

The DCE for Sekyere Afram Plains stated categorically that everything would be done legally possible to arrest those who shot and killed the policemen.

Speaking on Otec FM in Kumasi, he said the driver of the police vehicle and the one that was seated behind him were those who were shot dead by the runaway gunmen.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi