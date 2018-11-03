IGP Commissions Refurbished Barracks In Tarkwa

IGP, David Asante-Apeatu

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, has given assurance that the Ghana Police Service would continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to create a conducive environment for businesses to flourish.

He indicated that the current transformation agenda of the Ghana Police Service was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16, which places peace, justice accountable and inclusive institution at the core of sustainable development.

He said that under the transformation agenda, personnel must be motivated to harness their potentials for effective and efficient service delivery, hence the need for more conducive environment.

“The cordial and positive relationship between the Police and the community has yielded and continue to yield great gains for the Police in terms of public support and cooperation,” he stressed.

The IGP stated this during the commissioning and handing over of refurbished barracks to the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command in the Western Region on Thursday.

IGP cutting the sod for the new Tarkwa Divisional Headquarters

The 60-bedroom barracks was renovated by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, a gold mining company in Tarkwa at a cost of over GH₡700,000.

The company changed the roof, ceiling, modified doors, windows and replaced the entire electrical systems and painting.

He said that the Ghana Police Service outdoored five key initiatives that would help facilitate the effective operations of personnel.

They are welfare of the officer on the ground, Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB), Community Policing, Criminal Investigation Department with Information Communication Technology.

The IGP mentioned that government alone has over the years struggled to meet the needs of the police personnel.

It’s against this background that the Police Administration appreciates the gesture of Gold fields Ghana Limited for the massive refurbishment of the barracks,” he added.

Mr. Asante-Appeatu revealed that the Ghana Police Service has clear rules and regulations governing cleanliness in the barracks.

He, therefore, urged the personnel in Tarkwa to consistently develop positive attitude of maintenance by ensuring that the barracks remain cleaned at all times.

ACP Edmund Ohene Bosompem, Deputy Western Regional Police Commander, revealed that the IGP wants to transform Ghana Police Service into a world-class institution as part of his transformation agenda.

ACP Bosompem, the immediate-past Tarkwa Police Divisional Commander, stressed that the IGP’s agenda could be achieved if police personnel are strategically managed.

“Police personnel could undertake their duties successfully when they reside in decent houses and work in decent environment,” he added.

He expressed gratitude to Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa Mine for the support.

He added that MAXAM Ghana Limited, also based in Tarkwa, refurbished the Divisional Arms and Ammunitions Office of the Tarkwa Divisional Police in 2017.

The General Manager, Gold Fields, Tarkwa Mine, Stephen Osei-Bempah, observed that the initiative was part of a series of interventions being undertaken by Gold Fields Ghana Foundation to boost infrastructure in the host communities.

“The Foundation has focused on education, health, water and sanitation, alternative livelihoods and infrastructure needs of our host communities over the years,” he added.

He continued, “We have built a number of schools, provided classroom furniture, books, granted scholarships, built clinics and constructed feeder roads, among others.”

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsueam, George Mireku-Duker, thanked Gold Fields for the project and the IGP for commissioning it.

He was hopeful the renovated barracks would go a long way to ensure that the police personnel in the area continue to discharge their duties professionally.

Divisional Headquarters

Earlier, the IGP cut the sod the construction of a new Divisional Police Headquarters in Tarkwa.

The 14-room office, which would cost GH₡4 million, would be completed within 24 months.

The project would be undertaken by G.O International Limited, based in Tarkwa.

The Chief Executive Officer of G.O International, George Ofori, revealed that he decided to assist in the construction of the building for the police service after realizing that the offices of the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command were scattered in the district.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa