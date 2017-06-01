IGP Charges Commanders

The IGP and other dignitaries cutting the tape to open the police station

THE IGP, Asante Apeatu, has tasked police commanders in the country to be innovative by coming out with new ideas and policies to help solve some of the key challenges confronting the police service in their various areas of operations.

“I entreat police commanders in the country to be innovative by finding solutions to challenges facing the police service in their areas, and they can do this by collaborating with strategic stakeholders,” the police chieftain stated, to a rapturous applause.

He was speaking during the official opening of a modern-looking police station at Ahwiaa on the main Anwia Nkwanta to Jacoby highway in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday. The area used to be a robbery prone area where several people got robbed.

The IGP disclosed that the former Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kofi Boakye, played leading roles in getting a prominent businessman, Derek Danso Afriyie aka ‘DD’, to construct the police station to help stop crime and enhance security in the area.

Mr. Asante Apeatu stated that the area used to be a robbery prone spot where several innocent and unsuspecting travelers were unfortunately robbed, whilst travelling on that stretch and this compelled COP Kofi Boakye to get Mr. Danso Afriyie to intervene.

He lauded the approach of the ex-Ashanti Regional Police Chief which would help stop the robberies in the area and tasked other police commanders to emulate his shining example by partnering with strategic stakeholders to solve problems facing the police.

The police station boasts of key amenities including cells, charge office, offices for the police personnel and a residential apartment for policemen that would operate at the station. The construction was Mr. Danso Afriyie’s contribution in reducing crime.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, in his short remarks, charged policemen that would be detailed to the new station to properly maintain the place to prolong its lifespan so that more people would benefit from it.

The Ashanti Regional Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah, on his part, said the police station had been strategically positioned to help deal with robbery that used to be rampant in the area.

He disclosed that more youth are now turning into hoodlums after the collapse of illegal mining also known as ‘Galamsey’ in the area, urging the public to effectively team up with the police by supplying them with logistics or information to help deal with crime.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Ahwiaa, Ashanti Region