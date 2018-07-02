IGP Awarded For ICT Innovation

IGP, David Asante-Apeatu

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, took home three awards in three categories out of over one hundred (100) nominees during the 8th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) 2018 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra last Friday.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) was nominated in two categories – Best Government Website and Best Government Use of Social Media (Citizen Engagement).

The awards available for grabs were gold, silver and bronze and the GPS emerged overall winner, taking gold in both categories they were nominated.

The IGP was also nominated for Leadership and Innovation in ICT Transformation under GITTA’s individual/special recognition award category and emerged the highest winner, grabbing the gold award in that respect.

Accompanying the IGP for the awards were DCOP Alex Amponsah Asiamah, Director-General/Services; DCOP Anthony Tennyson Aidoo, Director-General/ICT; DCOP/Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Director-General/CID; DCOP George Alex Mensah, Regional Commander/Accra; ACP David Eklu, Director-General/ Public Affairs and ACP Samuel Winful, Director/ ICT.

GITTA is an award programme in the industry of Information Technology and Telecommunications to promote innovation and excellence in the Ghana ICT sector. It has been in existence for the past eight years, recognizing 54 different categories of related activities. This year was the first time the GPS was nominated in any of the categories and incredibly, under the GPS Transformation Programme instituted by Mr. Asante-Apeatu last year, the GPS became recognized by GITTA and subsequently swept the awards.

Guest speaker for the awards, Deputy Minister of Communication, Mr. George Andah, in his remarks, charged the awardees to continue in their quest to be the best and sustain the good work they have been recognized for.