Ignore Free SHS Critics – Father Campbell Tells Akufo-Addo

Rev. Father Andrew Campbell

Parish Priest of the Christ the King Church, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell has admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ignore critics of the Free SHS policy.

Father Campbell made the comment when he led the entire Council of his Parish to pay a courtesy call on the President at the Flagstaff House.

The Roman Catholic Priest added that the government’s decision to introduce Free Secondary education is a much welcomed development particularly by the church which has been at the forefront of helping to get Ghanaian Children educated.

He urged the President to focus on the programme and to address all challenges that have arisen or may arise in the execution of the Programme.

“As people involved in providing support to several needy children to get education, we are well placed to assess the impact of such a transformative policy on most families in Ghana and also offer some comment.

“Please do not be disillusioned by your critics and the implementation difficulties you will encounter. You are on the right path and you do have our full support,” Father Campbell said.

Father Campbell hinted that his parish intends to make the upgrade of the Christ the King International School its 70th anniversary celebration project.

He requested of the President appreciable support to make their planned project a success.

The President expressed his appreciation to Father Campbell and his council for the courtesy call.

He assured the leadership of the Christ the King church that all their requests for support will be considered by his government.

-Starrfmonline