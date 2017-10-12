Ignore 2020 Election Posters – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on the public to treat with contempt posters making rounds that he will lead the ruling party in the 2020 elections.

On Thursday, social media was awash with fresh posters of Dr. Bawumia announcing his intension to eye the flagbearer slot of the ruling New Patriotic Party less than a year into Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term.

Dr. Bawumia’s office has rubbished such reports and believes “it is clear that the perpetrator(s) of this act intend to cause disaffection for the Vice President but their campaign will fail.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state unequivocally that the posters are the figment of the imagination of the originator(s), and we call on all Ghanaians and the general public to treat the poster campaign with the contempt it deserves,” Communications Director, Office of the Vice President, Frank Agyei-Twum said in a statement.

Dr. Bawumia, 54, has partnered Akufo-Addo to recapture power for the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition since 2008.

-Starrfmonline