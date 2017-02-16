Ideal Finance Boss Wins Gt Accra C’cil Of State Race

Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ideal Financial Holdings Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani has won the Greater Accra Council of State election.

Dr. Dzani who was voted the Banking & Finance Entrepreneur for the year 2015 at the sixth Ghana Entrepreneur Awards polled 20 votes followed by Nene Kanor Attiapah with 12 votes.

The other candidates failed to attract a single vote.

Nii Kotei Dsani will be representing the Greater Accra region on the Council of State.

“I want to thank the various district assemblies for supporting me… I’m going to bring my entrepreneural skills to bring to the fore. I will hold a press conference tomorrow to outline all my vision,” he said during his victory speech.

A former Youth and Sports Minister and Accra Mayor E.T Mensah of the opposition National Democratic Congress pulled out of the race at the last minute.

Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani’s profile

Dr. Dzani is an entrepreneur and businessman par excellence, with extensive business experience as an economist and business owner with a proven record of successful entrepreneurship with the establishment of over 8 companies within five years.

The former Barclays Bank and Canal Capital Executive was also voted Emerging Man of the year 2014 by Accra based VIASAT1 Television. Dr. Dzani has a rich and enviable experience in strategic innovation, business strategy and marketing; branding and human resource management coupled with his in-depth expertise in SME advisory service, asset management, development and financing of projects.

In addition, he has carried out extensive research on microfinance and commercial banking. Dr. Dzani is an accomplished individual, a motivated self-starter and excellent negotiator with the credibility to engage and influence business at all levels.

Educational background

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana and an Honorary Doctorate from Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma, USA. He also holds an MBA in Corporate Governance & Finance from University of Hull, United Kingdom. He is currently undertaking a professional law degree.

-Starrfmonline