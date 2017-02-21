ICBAC Recognises ABii National

Some staff of ABii National receiving the award

The Institute of Chartered Business Analysts and Consultants (ICBAC) recently recognized ABii National Savings & Loans Limited for successful entry and operation within the savings and loans market.

ABii National, a proud member of the Tobinco Group of Companies, was established in October 2011, and has continued to grow steadily, going ahead of several players in the industry.

The event took place alongside the 2nd graduation and induction ceremony of ICBAC at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The ICBAC is a professional body legally registered and recognized globally.

It was established in October 2014 to offer professional training to individuals, who wish to become certified business analysts and business consultants.

It seeks to do so alongside intertwining practical and theoretical learning in order to churn out professionally sound and impactful citizens.

A section of the citation presented to ABii National read: “This award is given to you in recognition of your strategic aggression you took to enter the savings and loans market, despite the relatively high barriers within the industry. Founded in 2011 and licensed under the non-banking financial institutions law, your emergence on the market, aggressive and strategically timed, can be attributed to many but key factors that are linked to your products and services.”

A book titled: “Corporate Governance in Emerging Markets – Africa,” written by the president of ICBAC, Prof Emmanuel Osei Asiamah, was also launched.

Head of Corporate Affairs at ABii National, Bennet Ashie, said his outfit’s success was primarily due to proactive and relevant management systems, as well as superior products service offerings available to customers and the general public.