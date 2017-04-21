Ibrahim Mahama Asked To Pay GHS12.7m To State

Ibrahim Mahama

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has asked Mr Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Mahama, to pay GHS12.7m to the state by May 8.



The amount represents duty for goods he cleared at the Tema Port with 44 dud cheques in 2015, plus interest.



The interest on the amount was worked by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



The order was communicated to Mr Mahama on Friday, 21 April when he reappeared before EOCO after two previous meetings.



The issue about Mr Mahama’s failure to pay duty on the heavy equipment he imported into the country was first made public by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.



Reacting to the EOCO directive to Mr Mahama to pay GHS12.7m, Mr Agyapong said he believes the amount should be in excess of GHS13million.

-Classfmonline