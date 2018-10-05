I Would Work Hard …Akonnor Promises Kotoko

CK Akonnor

Asante Kotoko newly-signed trainer, CK Akonnor, has promised the club’s faithful hard work and absolute diligence.

Early this week, the former Black Stars captain put-pen-to paper for a three-year deal. He was later unveiled to the fans in a ceremony.

And responding to the faith reposed in him by his employers, he said, “I would work very hard because I believe hard work pays.”

The UEFA License ‘B’ and CAF License ‘A’ certificate holder added “I believe in the vision of Kotoko. The journey is very tough, but the goals are achievable with the cooperation of all.”

The former Ashgold and Dreams FC trainer’s terms of reference is to build a formidable side to conquer the domestic league as well Africa.

His diligence saw him salvaging Ashgold from relegation in last season’s competition. Again, he succeeded in returning Dreams FC to the elite league ahead of time.

Akonnor replaces burly coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Kotoko has since 1983 failed to win any continental silverware.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Akonnor has asked management to sign seven new players including Hearts of Oak’s Patrick Razak to beef up his squad.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum