I Won’t Jump On Hearsay -Amidu

President Akufo-Addo with Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Amidu, has said that the Special Prosecutor’s Office will not prosecute persons based on rumors.

Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the governing board of the office on Thursday, the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice under the previous Mills administration said, his outfit would only entertain persons who will report serious issues of corruption.

He added that petitioners would have to gather enough facts to ensure their issues are probed comprehensively.

Mr. Amidu stated, “I know you cannot have resources to prosecute everybody who commits a crime, so you make sure you prosecute only the very serious ones so it can deter people from continuing to commit crime. Because you have to look at the resources you are spending and then the other areas, so we will prosecute serious corruption offenses.”

The nine-member board includes the Special Prosecutor himself, Martin Amidu, Deputy Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Lamptey, representative of the Audit Service, Addae Wireko-Tawiah, representative of the Ghana Police Service, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, representative of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) Charles Nana Antwi and representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre, Kofi Boadi Boakye.

The rest include a representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative (CHRAJ), Charles Ayamdoo, a representative of the Minister responsible for National Security, Kwaku Domfeh and representative of Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Linda Ofori-Kwafo.

Inaugurating the board on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo, who promised to address corruption immediately, tasked the board to do everything possible to assist the Special Prosecutor and his deputy to meet the expectation of Ghanaians in the fight against corruption in the public sector.

The President, however, advised the Office of the Special Prosecutor not to persecute but prosecute public servants and government functionaries, who engage in corrupt practices.

President Akufo-Addo, who wished them Godspeed, noted that “the quality of personnel assembled is to give confidence that this very difficult assignment that is going to be undertaken in all seriousness will be done without fear or favor, ill-will or malice.”

President Akufo-Addo said that like the Council of State, the statute setting up the Office of Special Prosecutor prevents him from appointing the chairperson.

He wished them Godspeed in the discharge of their various functions.”

“I am hopeful that the work that you will do will inure to the enhancement of the public life of our country and ultimately to the benefit and welfare of the Ghanaian people.”

By Ebenezer Gyamerah