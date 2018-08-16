I Wish “Humble” Sammy Awuku Is NDC – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has hailed the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku as “very humble” and “charismatic.”

“I must say that Sammy Awuku has always shown potential. He is very charismatic. The first time I saw him I knew he was going to go far if he decided to take up politics right from student level to the national level,” said Ablakwa, Wednesday on Starr Chat.

“I am so proud of him. I am proud of what he has achieved. As Youth Organizer of the [New Patriotic Party], he did a phenomenal job. You have to give it to him. He knew how to mobilize the youth, how to strike a chord, blend with them.

“And, I think that it comes from the experiences we share in Commonwealth Hall, in student politics at the University of Ghana. Sometimes people underrate student politics, but I must say that it is a very good preparatory ground and I am not surprised that he is now the National Organiser of the [New Patriotic Party],” he told Starr Chat host Bola Ray.

He continued, “This is somebody who I can tell you Bola that he is going places. I would have wished he was in my party the NDC.”

“What I like about Sammy Awuku is that he is a brother, he listens, and he is very humble. The first time I saw him he looks like a spoilt child, quite bigger than all of us and plumb. But when you get closer to him you notice that he has some warmth and he is always ready to listen to different views,” the North Tongu lawmaker added.

-Starrfmonline