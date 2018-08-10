I Will Take Your Wife Away …Ugandan Boxer Taunts Allotey

Cabic Promotions publicist, Mohammed Amin Lamptey flanked by Mr Crush (L) and his coach Vincent Kato

Ugandan boxer, Badru Lusambya, said in plain words that he is in the country for three specific reasons-to crush his opponent, Patrick Allotey, take his wife away and improve his fight record.

Nicknamed ‘Mr. Crush’, he arrived in Accra from Uganda yesterday brimming with optimism to wrestle the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Welterweight title from the Ghanaian champion tomorrow.

The visitor’s words, typifies High Life Musician Ackah Blay’s hit track-‘We are taking the girls away’ and whether he would be able to achieve that will depend on what happens in the squared ring at the Bukom Boxing Arena in the headliner of Cabic Big Fight Night 2.

In a media briefing at the Afrikiko Restaurant, Lusambya, who boasts of a record of 31 fights with 26 Kos, 3 loses and 2 draws said this is his first time in Ghana, and he is not intimidated by fans, but here to win and be declared the new champion of Africa.

He said “I am in Ghana to beat Patrick and become Africa champion to achieve three things-to take the title to Uganda, take along Patrick’s wife; you know I am a Muslim and improve my fight record.”

He added “I want to win the belt, I expect a good fight and I will crush Allotey. He has never fought anybody like me, and I will win either by knock out or on points, I am ready. ”

Allotey has a record of 38 fights with 30 knock outs and has promised to retain his title.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Cabic Big Fight Night are out and in hot demand as Cabic Promotions and Management have promised to spice the night with good entertainment.

Some of the artistes featuring are Papa Row, Efe, Tic Tac and others.

Weigh-in is scheduled for this morning at Sandbox Pub, opposite Jokers Pub at La in Accra.

Three WBO Africa titles are at stake on this second bill of Cabic Promotions, and the main objective of this event is to educate the youth on the dangers of drug abuse, especially Tramadol, which most of the youth are using.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum