I Will Take Constructive Criticisms– Nana Assures

President Akufo-Addo paying homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu during his recent tour of the Ashanti Region

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his doors are always open to people that will offer constructive criticisms aimed at helping the country to overcome its challenges to achieve proper development.

According to him, he is aware that people, including his political opponents, have different brilliant ideas that can contribute to accelerate the country’s developmental agenda and he is ready to welcome such positive ideas.

The president asserted he would willingly accept genuine criticisms devoid of malice that would enhance the developmental aspirations of the country and also improve the lives of the citizenry.

Also, he said he was aware some people would always be influenced by politics to criticize his administration whether it is performing or not.

Therefore, he stated that he would flatly reject criticisms that are influenced by partisan politics by his political opponents, saying that his dream is to lead a united country into prosperity within a short period of time.

President Akufo-Addo, who was speaking at the Manhyia Palace during his recent tour of the Ashanti Region, said the intentions of his detractors to frustrate his administration to commit blunders would not work.

The president disclosed that plans had been put in place by his government to revamp the almost dead railway sector so that the movement of people from one area to the other would be easier and lead to growth.

According to him, Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti Region, would be the hub of the incoming railway sector, saying “Kumasi will be connected to all the places in the Ashanti Region, where mineral resources are mined, through railway”.

He said the growth of the country would be further enhanced if the railway sector finally began to operate, adding that his government would surely bring significant changes in the country

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi