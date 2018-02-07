‘I Will Quit If…’

Joshua Clottey

Ex International Boxing Federation (IBF) Welterweight champion, Joshua ‘Hitter’ Clottey has poured cold water on rumours that he has hung his gloves.

He attributed his long absence in the ring to his documentation in the USA, where he was based most part of last year.

Referred to as the Grand Master, Clottey (39-5,22Kos) has stated that he is warming his way back into action in the next few months.

He, however, indicated that his stay in the game is hugely determined on how he will fare in the ring when he resumes full scale training and subsequently in upcoming fights.

Clottey said in an interview “I haven’t quit yet, I will quit when I resume full training and my body permits me; If I am in the best of conditions – especially in body, why not? I will keep fighting for some time before I finally quit.”

He added “My people are negotiating for my new contract. Initially, I was supposed to fight last year but it did not happen. I was in USA for my paper work and I have got my green card because going up and down with the visa thing has been a problem for me. So I have a permanent stay in US right now.

“I have got the green card now so it is time for me to continue with my career, I have told my people that I want to fight in April or early May.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum