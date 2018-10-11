“I Will Invite KP Boateng If…”

Kevin Prince (KP) Boateng

Black Stars head trainer, Kwasi Appiah, has stated that he will invite Sassuolo attacker, Kevin Prince (KP) Boateng on condition that he (KP) apologizes.

The former AC Milan/ Portsmouth man have not played for the Black Stars since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when he and Sulley Muntari were expelled from camp prematurely on disciplinary grounds.

A Commission of Enquiry, headed by Justice Dzamefe offered the two ‘bad boys’ an opportunity to render apology to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the coach for their alleged insubordination.

That took Muntari over two years to plead for clemency, but Boateng has failed to follow suit.

And despite his razor sharp form coupled with the seemingly striking challenge in the Stars, the coach has said in plain words that the player will merit a call-up should he show remorse.

Coach Appiah said on Nhyira FM “Kelvin Prince Boateng is a Ghanaian and playing well, if you look at our striking department.

Appiah, 54, added “We cannot always count on Asamoah Gyan, but after 2014 Commission of Enquiry, he and Sulley Muntari were asked to apologize and Sulley had acted accordingly. I will invite Kelvin-Prince Boateng if he apologizes. I will invite him.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum