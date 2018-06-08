I Will Fulfill All My Promises Before My Tenure Ends – Prez Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is steadily fulfilling his promises though some were labelled impossible.

He stressed that by the end of his tenure, all other promises will be fulfilled.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance while addressing a min-durbar at Kojina in the Western Region.

On Friday, he began a three-day tour of the Region, cutting sod for the construction of a 24.3km Kojina-Chirano-Akoti Road in the Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai Constituency.

According to President Akufo-Addo, in the run-up to the 2016 elections, he decried the poor nature of the roads not only in the Western Region, but across the country, and assured that if he won the elections, he would do something about them.

“Indeed, the majority of the country’s resources are from the Western Region. That is why in the 2017/2018 budget, amongst others, the Kojina-Chirano road was earmarked for construction. The contractor on this road should be minded about the fact that funds have already been allocated for this project. So I will not countenance any form of delay.

“We are expecting the road to be completed on schedule. In two years time, God willing, I am coming here to commission this road.”

He bemoaned how “I was labelled a liar by my opponents” as regards his promises in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

“They said Free SHS was not possible, the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme was not feasible, and said the restoration of the teacher and nursing trainee allowances was a hoax. Everything I said was labelled a lie.

But he stressed that the last 17 months have demonstrated that “I am not a liar. You are witnessing that I am fulfilling all these promises one by one. Free SHS is a reality and has come to stay. Teacher and nursing trainee allowances have been restored. All other promises will be fulfilled before the end of my tenure of office.”

The Omanhene of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area begged government to lift the ban on small-scale mining.

But President Akufo-Addo noted that the temporary ban on small-scale mining was necessitated by the activities of illegal miners who were destroying the country’s vegetation and water bodies.

“We put in place the ban to ensure that we put in place policies to guide and streamline the activities of small-scale mining in the country. It is not my intention that the ban will be there forever and ever. Very soon you will hear something positive from me in this regard,” the President added.

