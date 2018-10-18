I Want You To Lead Fenerbahce …Dede Ayew Told

Dede Ayew

Fenerbahce chief, Philip Cocu, has stated plainly that Black Stars’ forward Andre (Dede) Ayew assuming the club’s captaincy role remains one of his priorities.

The Swansea City loanee has demonstrated brilliance since arriving in Turkey; commanding massive respect from mates and the club’s management.

To Cocu, assuming the highly respected position, though it comes with responsibility, seems less challenging considering how he has conducted himself over the months.

The Fenerbahce boss said “I have one request; I want you to become the leader of the team. Everyone respects you.”

He added “You will play various offensive roles also on the field.”

Nine years ago, Ayew, 28, led Ghana to an unprecedented U-20 World Cup feat in Egypt. During his spell at Marseille, he occasionally wore the arm band.

Goalkeeper Volkan Demirel is the current skipper of Fenerbahce.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum