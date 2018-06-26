‘I Want To Use Art To Promote Culture’

St. Kizito displaying one of his works

St Kizito, a talented Ghanaian artist, has indicated that the major challenge confronting the art industry is lack of education about the value of art.

This, he argued, has contributed to the low patronage of arts in Ghana.

Over the years, education on the importance of art has only been for artists but not for the public, St Kizito disclosed.

According to St Kizito, his vision is to primarily outdoor African values through art, adding, “We are losing touch with a lot of Africa values and we don’t want them to go extinct so, I want to use art to show the world some of the Africa values and culture.”

“Education has given me the knowledge to support my business. I have a background in visual arts and management and administration. So the visual arts gave me training in arts the management and administration helped me to know how best to mange my business,” he revealed.

Being part of artists from 25 nations for an art exhibition in 2012, St Kizito, born Kizito Amartey, also had the opportunity to train children aged between eight and 14 in Oregon, United States of America, for three-month programme.

Even though the art business is not a booming one in Ghana, Kizito has been able to sell four or more arts work in a month.

He also reiterated that apart from the beauty of telling the Africa story, the art work could rake in more revenue for government if funding is invested in the industry.