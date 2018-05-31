I Support The Open UGMC Now Campaign – Gabby

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Former Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has thrown his weight behind the campaign for the opening of the University of Ghana Medical Centre.



Mr Otchere-Darko, wrote on facebook on Thursday, May 31, that “I support the Open UGMC Now campaign”

His post comes on the back of the arrest of Reginald Sekyi-Brown, a final-year Pharmacy student of the University of Ghana, who was arrested Wednesday for peacefully protesting the delays in opening the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Sekyi-Brown was whisked away by the Police after he displayed a placard bearing the inscription “Open UGMC Now” at a sod cutting event at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital being addressed by the first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The $217 million University of Ghana medical centre which was constructed by the Mahama administration has remained closed since its completion over a year ago.

A tussle between the University Authorities and the Ministry of health over who has the right to manage the facility has protracted the opening of the facility.

-Starrfmonline