I Need More Prayers – Nana Addo Tells Clergy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has acknowledged the enormous efforts of the clergy in nation building and asked them to do more.

He stated that the spiritual intervention of religious leaders in nation-building could not be underestimated.

According to him, he is strengthened by prayers in delivering his mandate and therefore asked the clergy to intensify their prayers for the government.

The President attended Sunday mass at the Ola Catholic Cathedral in Tamale as part of his three-day working visit to the Northern Region.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of the Our Lady of Annunciation (OLA) Roman Catholic Cathedral, Most Reverend Philip Naameh officiated the service.

President Nana Addo said he was there to worship and to ask for more prayers to be able to fulfill his numerous campaign promises.

He said the regional tours offered him the opportunity to interact with the grassroots whose concerns will enable him to readjust and deliver his mandate.

He made a personal donation of Ghs 5,000 for the Church’s renovation.

He described Most Reverend Philip Naameh as an honest man of God he knew and respected for ages.

Most Reverend Philip Naameh implored the President and his appointees to be guided by the will of God in governing the nation.

He advised the President not to be pushed by any of his appointees to take ungodly decisions.

Most Reverend Philip Naameh underscored the need for the President to embrace the practice of inclusive governance and continuously listen to God’s directives.

-Citifmonline