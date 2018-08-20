I Know Mahama Well; He’ll Be Humiliated – Bagbin

Former President John Dramani Mahama cannot lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win political power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alban Bagbin, a flag bearer-hopeful of the NDC, has said.



Mr Bagbin, who is the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and former Majority Leader told party members at a meeting with executives from five NDC constituencies in the Volta Region: Akatsi North and South and the three Tongu constituencies, as part of preparations for the presidential primaries, in Sogakope over the weekend, that: “When he [Mr Mahama] came and met in parliament in 1979, we identified him and he became deputy minister for two years, minister for two years and we lost elections.



“I then called him to my office and made him a ranking member for communication. The party also made him director of communication.



“So, eight years he worked in my office under one of my daughters called Mawusi Genasa, so, you cannot know John more than me, and you cannot love John more than me, but love is not love when you see the person is going wrong and you keep quiet for the person to be humiliated.”



Mr Mahama is yet to officially declare his intention to contest in the upcoming primaries but indications are that he will stage a comeback.

–Classfmonline