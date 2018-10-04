‘I Haven’t Satisfied My Wife Since…’

David Agyin

Banned assistant FIFA referee, David Agyin, says his desire for sex has reduced to the barest minimum since last June.

The documentary forced the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) to hand the referee and other culprits a ten-year ban.

That, according to the referee, has curtailed his urge for sex; and has struggled to perform his amorous duties satisfactorily.

Adjin, 45, was captured accepting ¢800 from a Tiger Eye PI agent in the Anas exposé which resulted in his decade ban.

He said on Asempa FM that “Since the premiering of the Anas exposé, I have slept with my wife once.

“I have not been able to satisfy my wife. She forced herself on me the last time but I was not in the mood to have sex with her.

“I thank God she is still with me. She is a Christian and I thank God for that,” he added.

He has however, indicated that he will challenge the RAG ruling in court because CAF has not banned him.

About hundred match officials were captured in the Tiger PI Documentary.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum