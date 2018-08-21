I Have Found Love -Becca

Becca and Husband

Songstress Becca, who got married over the weekend, wants everyone, including those who are wishing doom for her marriage, to know that she has found love.

According to her, she is in love and loves her husband equally as she loves herself.

Becca got married to her Nigerian boyfriend, Tobi Sanni Daniel, on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at a secret location in Ghana.

Tobi Sanni Daniel, 41, has been described as a ‘rich’ Nigerian banker and an entertainment executive. He owns the company, State of the Mind Entertainment, which manages artistes like Ice Prince Zamani and manages entertainment accounts for major institutions such as the Nigerian Ministry of Sports, Nigerian Ministry of Youth Development and Ovation Carol (under Ovation International Magazine).

The marriage ceremony attracted different reactions, with many people congratulating them for their union. However, some people have started predicting doom for their marriage basing their arguments on relationships by other Ghanaian entertainers with Nigeria partners that never worked.

But Becca is not perturbed. “I found love in you and I’ve learnt to love me too…,” she said in a post to her husband on Instagram on Monday. The post came with a beautiful picture of the two lovebirds staring at each other.

Becca joins entertainers like John Dumelo and Sarkodie, who all got married this year.

In the past, her closeness with highlife artiste Bisa K Dei gave birth to rumours of a possible love affair between them but they both denied ever being any relationship.