I Goofed – Kweku Baako Apologizes Over Anas/BBC Collaboration

Kweku Baako

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has apologised for claiming that Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest work was a collaboration between him and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Mr Baako had earlier stated that the latest investigative piece by Anas was a joint cooperative piece between Tiger Eye PI and the BBC.

However, the BBC denied his claims in a statement indicating that “Contrary to any reports or rumours you may have heard or seen prior to publication, stating ‘Number 12’ was a product of a collaborative work by the BBC and the journalist (Anas Aremeyaw Anas), this was not the case. The BBC documentary, ‘Betraying the Game”, broadcast after “Number 12” was first put into the public domain, was an independent and impartial work and a report about Mr. Anas’ investigation.

“The BBC played no part whatsoever in his investigation and has never sought to suggest otherwise. Mr Anas is not a BBC journalist; we did not work with him during his investigation or commission him to carry out this investigation” the statement said.

But speaking on Accra-based radio, Peace FM as monitored by Adomonline.com, Mr Baako indicated that he made the comment at the time because he assumed the people Anas involved in the investigations were still with the BBC.

“I had said so publicly that it was a joint project . . . why I said so was because the people who were dealing with Anas; three of them, I know for the last 30 to 40 years, were BBC people. Apparently, they’ve left BBC but they’re part of the technical team. They came to me, I dealt with them on so many things.

“So I was wrong and that is why the BBC made Anas go on air to clear the misconception. This Sulemana stuff is belated because already Anas had cleared the air,” he said.

The Editor-in-Chief, however, said he accepts responsibility for what he describes as a misrepresentation.

“I accept responsibility for what I put out there and if people got deceived I apologize. I said so because I thought it was the truth I was putting out . . . whatever it is, Kweku Baako takes full responsibility for that misrepresentation or misinformation I put out there, and I sincerely apologize” he added.

–Adomonline