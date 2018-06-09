I Did Not Receive Anas ‘Bribe’ – Saani Vows To ‘Seek Redress At Right Quarters’

Saani Daara

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Ibrahim Saani Daara has vowed to ‘seek redress at the right quarters’ after he was alleged to have received a bribe to influence player selection in an explosive corruption documentary.

Saani Daara maintained he ‘absolutely did not receive any money or use the money’ he was offered by an agent of a private investigations company TigerEye PI who posed as a brother to a footballer who wanted a call-up to the Black Stars Team B.

In the footage, Saani Daara advised the agent to encourage his brother to work hard for a call-up because player selection is based on player performance.

When 4,000cedis in cash is presented to him, Saani Daara would not touch it or take it but directed it is given to man standing next to him whose face was blurred in the footage. According to Anas, this man is a friend to Saani Daara

Anas who owns TigerEye PI would later explain the money was given to this man as directed by Saani Daara who confirmed he had forwarded it to the GFA spokesperson.

Breaking his silence since the documentary was publicly screened, Mr. Daara questioned Anas for blurring the face of the person whom he asked that the money be given him.

If the faces was shown in the video, it would be clear that the man is not his friend but a friend to Anas. The GFA spokesperson said he usually meets this man at the stadium during Hearts of Oak matches and gets pestered for money.

This un-named person whom he asked the agent of Anas to give the money to, did not forward any such money to him. TigerEye PI’s bid to get a player selected through undue influence also failed as he was not called up to the team.

