‘I Am Happy For Partey’

Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has thrown his support behind Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey to win the 2018 BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

Partey, who has been in swashbuckling form in the year under review for both club and country has been nominated alongside Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane all of Liverpool, Medhi Benatia of Juventus and Kalidou Koulibali of Napoli.

And Gyan, who clinched the award in 2010 during his days with English side Sunderland, insists the former Real Mallorca enforcer deserves the accolade.

“I am very happy for him (Partey), I won it and Andre Ayew also won so I believe it is his time to also win it,” Gyan told footballghana.com

“He deserves the nomination because he has done enough for both club and country so I will urge all Ghanaians to vote for him so he can win it.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a first-team regular for Diego Simeone’s side, including a late appearance as a substitute in the Europa League final win over Marseille.

Partey netted in international friendlies for Ghana against Japan and Iceland.