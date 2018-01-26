My Husband Is Doing Well – Samira Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia and his wife

Second Lady Samira Bawumia, currently in London with her husband – Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia – who is convalescing after feeling unwell a few days ago, has tweeted for the first time about the state of the Second Gentleman of the land.

Her soothing tweet comes at the heels of mischievous messages purported to be updates about his health status.

“It was so relieving reading the tweet after the long silence and the mischief being perpetrated by persons with diabolic agenda on the political space.

All sorts of unprintable theories have been released by such persons, prompting many to ask whether we haven’t as Ghanaians lost our values through the unguarded inputs on social media. This is a dangerous aspect of the worrying global phenomenon of fake news,” a top politician, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed.

A fertile ground was in place for the mischief makers when conflicting statements were issued about the vice president’s condition, some of them of course, neither from the presidency nor from the office of the vice president, but with a common objective of causing fear and panic.

A sarcastic hashtag – ‘Pray For Him’ – is actively fueling the many exaggerations about the vice president.

The tweet from Mrs Samira Bawumia reads, ‘My Husband Doing very well. My husband and I are grateful to all Ghanaians and well-wishers from across the world for your prayers, support and best wishes. He is doing very well and we thank Allah for His grace. He looks forward to returning to work soon.’

It has put paid to the agenda of persons suspected to be on the side of the political divide.

Not even this reassuring tweet would stop them from releasing more mendacious updates.

Vice President Bawumia had earlier received Ghana’s envoy to Britain and a group of Ghanaians resident in that country.

By A.R. Gomda