My Husband Doing Well, He’ll Be Back Soon – Samira

Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia has said her husband, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is doing very well and looking forward to returning to work soon.



“My husband and I are grateful to all Ghanaians and well-wishers from across the world for your prayers, support and best wishes. He is doing very well and we thank Allah for his grace. He looks forward to returning to work very soon,” Mrs Bawumia posted on her Facebook wall Thursday, 25 January.

Dr Bawumia was flown to the United Kingdom on Saturday, 20 January for medical leave after having taken ill a day earlier.

A statement from the presidency to that effect said: “Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the late hours of Friday, 19 January, 2018, left Ghana for the United Kingdom for medical leave on the advice of his doctors.”

“He was accompanied by the Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia,” the statement said.

Dr Bawumia reported to work on Friday, 19 January 2018 unwell.

-Classfmonline