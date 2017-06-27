Hundreds Attend ‘Joy FM Open Mic’

M.anifest

Rapper M.anifest last Saturday thrilled hundreds of music and comedy fans at the maiden edition of an event dubbed ‘Joy FM Open Mic’ at the +233 Bar & Grill in Accra.

The much-anticipated event saw M.anifest perform some of his old and new hit songs to the satisfaction of all music fans present.

The 2016 rapper of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) got all patrons on the dance floor as he kept dishing out one hit after another.

Nii Lante, one of Ghana’s finest voices, also took to the stage and thrilled patrons with some of his danceable hits.

Billed to be quarterly event, the night witnessed spoken word and comedy performances from several established and amateur performers.

The event also witnessed performance from KSM, another respected Ghanaian and African comedian who is widely known to comedy lovers across the globe for his extraordinary delivery. He was superb and succeeded in getting fans to laugh their hearts out.

Playwright, poet and actor Chief Moomen was in his element when he took to the stage to dazzle the audience with his intricate use of words in spoken words.

Ghana’s number one DJ, DJ Black, delivered well-woven live poetry amidst cheers and applauds from the patrons.

Other rave performances for the night include appearances by Sollo 7 and Yom Nfojoh.