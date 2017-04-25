“Be Humble Servants If You Are Nominated” Rockson Bukari Tells Would Be Nominees

Reg. Minister Rockson Ayine Bukari (middle) at the meeting

Ahead of the announcement of Municipal and District Chief Executive nominees by the President, the Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Ayine Bukari, has called on all aspirants who may not be lucky, to accept whoever will be announced as nominee for the position of Municipal or District Chief Executive, in their respective Municipalities and Districts.

The Upper East Minister met all aspirants and Coordinating Directors of the three Municipalities and 10 districts at the Regional Coordinating Council in Bolgatanga. It was a solemn meeting, especially when aspirants were still nervous and counting on any one and even benevolent spirits to make them lucky come Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Hon. Bukari advised aspirants who will be lucky to be nominated by the President, not to do anything that will ridicule other aspirants that will not be lucky, rather, draw them close to help in the building of their Municipalities and Districts.

The meeting was timely, especially when there were signs of high expectations and anger as a result of open agitations, allegations and intense lobbying by some Constituency Elders, Youth and other groups, for one aspirant or the other.

The Regional Minister noted that, if indeed they (aspirants) and their supporters were really committed to the course of the New Patriotic Party and the development of their Municipalities or Districts, then he expects them to support the MDCE nominees and help to get them confirmed by their Assembly members, for the sake of the development of their areas and respect for the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

“His Excellency wants us all to be humble, rise above the jealousy, lies, back-biting, “pull-him-down” syndrome and stop gossiping; it’s not good for us. So who so ever is appointed Chief Executive for any Municipality and District; if you are a loyal and committed Party member and wants development for your area, you must support the nominees.”

It is not clear if the President will release the names of the nominees for all the Municipal and District Assemblies across the region and country at once or will break and continue another time.

It is also not clear if all members of the New Patriotic Party in the Municipalities and Districts in the Upper East Region will adhere to the Regional Minister’s advice or not.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga