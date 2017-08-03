Human Trafficking Busted

Sheriff Abubakar

Sheriff Abubakari, 39-year-old technician, has been arrested by the police for allegedly attempting to traffic three Ghanaian women to Saudi Arabia.

The ladies (names withheld) aged between 20 and 22, were rescued while checking in at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday evening.

Abubarkari, who was with them at the airport, was immediately apprehended by personnel of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit and conveyed to the CID headquarters.

Recently, government, through the Ministry Of Employment and Labour Relations, placed a ban on the recruitment of Ghanaians for domestic work in the Gulf countries by all employment agencies.

This formed part of government’s efforts to curb the maltreatment of some Ghanaians working in the countries.

Some of the victims, according to reports, are subjected to inhuman treatment, including sexual abuse by their masters in the Gulf States which have become a worry to government and security threat.

Abubarkar, who is alleged to be working with a partner in Saudi Arabia, according to police reports, recruits the ladies and sends them to his counterpart, who also uses them for various domestic jobs.

Superintendent Mike Baah, the director in charge of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit, who briefed the media, said the police had information about the suspect’s activities and apprehended him around 3 pm on Tuesday evening at the airport with the victims.

The victims, who were recruited from Enchi, Takoradi and Asante Bekwai, have been provided with shelter and would be sent back to their families in their various towns later.

The victims, who were charged various amounts of money, ranging from GHC600 to GHC900, were promised juicy packages by the suspect, according to Superintendent Baah.

Abubakar has therefore been charged with trafficking and operating without labour license and would be arraigned before court after police investigations.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey