President Akufo-Addo at the burial of Hugh Masekela

President Akufo-Addo was in South Africa to pay his last respect to his late friend, Hugh Masekela.

The legendary South African jazz musician, who died last week Tuesday after battling with prostate cancer for close to a decade, was laid to rest on January 30, 2018 at a private ceremony.

There was a funeral service held at the Johannesburg Botanical Garden in Emmarentia in the morning before proceeding to the Westpark Cemetery.

President Akufo-Addo described Hugh as a unique and compelling individual in a sorrowful tribute that acknowledged his role in fighting apartheid in South Africa.

“He bore his exile with dignity. He never lost his belief that the inhuman system of apartheid would be dismantled, and that South Africa would, one day, be free. And he did his best to ensure that happened. He was one of the most prominent of the South African exiles, who kept the struggle alive before the eyes and conscience of the world, and he did it largely through his wonderful music,” he stated.

He spoke about the times they shared together as friends both in South Africa and back home during his inauguration and said he would miss him.

“What an amazing life he lived, and did virtually everything he wanted to do. We met a long time ago, nearly 50 years ago. Predictably, for both of us at the time, it was at the bar of Keteke, then the hottest night club (or disco, as they were then being called) in Accra. He was already a legend – ‘King Kong’ and ‘Grazing in the Grass’ had seen to that.

“But, he wore none of that. Simple, straightforward, he exuded fun and warmth. Many drinks later, we became firm friends, and looked out for and saw each other at various clubs across the world – New York, London, Paris, Lagos, Abidjan, Lome – wherever we were together, we would meet and party. Nobody partied like Masekela. From the beginning, that is what I called him – Masekela – and he called me Nana. It never changed. For some reason, I could never come to terms with Hugh or Bra Hugh. He was Masekela, unique and compelling,” he added.