Huawei Unveils Cloudified Video Platform

Huawei is set to release its Envision Video Platform in Africa during Africacom to be held from 7-9 November in Cape Town, which will assist carriers in developing and optimizing video as a fundamental service with the best user experience.

The cloudification architecture platform will support the latest 4K/Ultra High Definition, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

These technologies will improve the users experience with high quality video and enable user interaction.

This platform can also optimize video streaming services based on network conditions.

“By releasing this platform during Africacom, we want to deliver a message to operators and our partners, that in this golden era for video business, especially 4K video, we are ready and capable of helping them shape their video strategies to drive new revenue,” said David Chen, Director of Marketing &Solution Sales of Huawei Southern Africa Region.

Africacom is the premier Pan-African technology, telecoms and media event, which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa annually.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the event promises to showcase cutting-edge ICT innovations and host high-level discussions on Accelerating Africa’s digital revolution.

Over 400 exhibitors and 11,000 delegates are expected to attend.

As a key participant, Huawei’s theme for Africacom 2017 is ROADS to New Growth, with a focus on working together with operators and industry partners to explore ways to build a successful eco-system that will speed up return on investment (ROI) and achieve value-driven new growth.

Huawei kicks off Africacom with the highly anticipated local launch of its flagship smart phone, the Mate 10 series, which is powered by the AI Kirin 970 chip featuring a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

South Africa will be among the first countries to have the Mate Series devices in country, with the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10.

“We are delighted to bring the Mate 10 Pro and the Porsche Design Mate 10 to South Africa, as we believe these devices will cater for the South African consumer needs, as we enter the age of AI,” said Likun Zhao, GM, Huawei Consumer Business Group SA.