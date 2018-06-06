How Eddie Doku Took A Bribe To Get Patrick Razak WAFU Cup Minutes

Eddie Doku

Eddie Doku, Greater Accra Regional FA boss, has been caught on tape taking a bribe to influence game time for a player in the Black Stars Team B during the 2017 WAFU Zone B tournament.

Doku was seen on tape as part of the investigative piece put out by investigative reporter, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, titled “Number 12” which is set to be aired in Accra on Wednesday.

Doku, who was the chairman of the team’s management committee, took an unspecified amount of money to ensure that Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak got more minutes on the pitch for the team.

Razak became one of the tournament’s best performers, but it has now been revealed that Doku benefited financially from the player’s participation in the matches.

In the tape, Doku is seen taking money from the undercover reporter from Tiger Eye. Doku takes the money, unwraps it and splits the cash into the left, right and back pockets of his trousers.

In an odd act, he hands the wrapping, which he has now crumpled, back to the undercover reporter.

Apart from his work with the Black Stars B, Doku works as the chairman of the appointments committee of the Ghana Football Association.

-Citifmonline