Housing Novelty Unveiled At Tetegu

The completed metal structure. INSET: Abdul Gafari Sidik

Most roads led to an Accra suburb, Tetegu, a fortnight ago when the first of its kind; metal sheet-one bedroom housing unit fitted with all amenities such as air-conditioners, furniture and kitchen was unveiled to the public.

The brain-behind the project is Abdul Gafaru Sidik a young estate developer who said he came up with the idea because of the economic wisdom entailed in the project adding “I was going through a set of pictures of foreign buildings and it dawned on me that given the challenges we have regarding accommodation, I thought being innovative could bring us the magic. I therefore picked up some ideas and blended these with my own ideas.”

According to him it takes five months to complete the housing unit adding that he is encouraging people to look at that alternative because it saves cost and offers a major response to our housing challenge especially in the urban areas.

“The interior is adequately insulated against inclement weathers and so people should disabuse their minds of a hot interior” he said.

“I used metal sheet to mould the structure and as you can see it can boast of everything that a standard brick building has,” he said.

“The speed with which the structure can be completed also stands it apart from conventional cement brick buildings,” Abdul Gafari said.

The completed structure, he told DAILY GUIDE will go for GH¢90,000 “and as I said earlier it is complete with everything including a kitchen.

Abdul Gafari’s novelty will soon, it is expected, be replicated across the country and contributed immensely towards addressing the housing deficit.

The originator’s office at Dansoman Kofi Ni Ama Bus Stop at the Dansoman Last Stop is the place where the coordination for the housing project is being done.

By A.R. Gomda