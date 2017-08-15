Housing Developer Bemoans Weak Gov’t Collaboration

Godwin Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sethi Realty, a leading real estate developer, has bemoaned the low level of collaboration between government and estate developers in Ghana.

Making this known in an interview with BUSINESS GUIDE on Friday in Accra on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 2017 MultiTV Habitat Fair, Mr Gyamfi said a strong partnership between the state and private sector was required to help address the housing deficit.

“My main concern is that the government and the real estate industry should really come together. I don’t feel that there is that connect at the moment. Maybe it’s because the current administration is new and is still putting its house in order.

“But I feel that a lot can be done to really alleviate the 1.7 million housing deficit we have in this country if the government and private sector come together.” 90 percent of all new housing units in Ghana are reportedly built by individuals while real estate companies woefully build some 3 to 5 percent.

Government, in 2011, entered into a public private partnership agreement with Sethi Realty for the construction some 5,000 housing units at Nyame Dua City located at Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.

“With regards to the PPP, which we signed with the government in 2011, I believe that more can be done in order for the content of the agreement to be implemented because so far you know honestly, the relationship has become more frosty and more can be done for it to really jell.”

“For example, when we started our building in 2015, we provided our own water supply and other things which under the contract, the government was supposed to assist us. And not just water supply but with other things such as the building of roads. We are still knocking on the doors of the government.”

He therefore proposed the institution of a regular forum for government officials and real estate players where the concerns of developers can be brought to the fore.

By Melvin Tarlue