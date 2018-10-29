‘Hosting 2023 AG No More All Africa.’

Lina Paul Kessy (Interim head of the AUSC) (L) Machacha Shepande (Head of Sports Unit, Department of Social Affairs, AUC), Henry Tachie-Menson, Deputy Head of Ghana Mission, Ethiopia, who submitted the Bid, Rex Danquah , John Amankwah, Ghana Mission and Robert Auguste, AUC Sports Unit, displaying the bid

Event organizer par excellence, Magnus Rex Danquah (MRD), Executive Chairman of Rics Consult, Public / Media Relations, Event Management, Sports Marketing Consultancy firm, says Ghana’s hosting of the 2023 All African Games (AAG) comes with huge benefits.

Last Wednesday, Ghana put in a strong bid; shrugging of stiff opposition from Egypt to win the bid at the Algiers 3rd Specialized Technical Committee on Youth, Culture and Sports (STC-YCS) in Algiers, Algeria.

Team Ghana, headed by Henry Tachie-Menson, Deputy Head of Ghana Mission, Ethiopia, submitted an expanded version of her bid at the African Union Commission, Social Affairs Department, Sports Unit, to host the rest of the continent barely four years from now.

And to the Chief Operating Officer for the 26th CAF African Cup of Nations (2008), MRD, the right hands Ghana an opportunity to rebrand the country’s sports.

To him, sports infrastructure will witness great improvement nationwide which will result in raising more athletes for the country in the coming years.

He said in an interview “…It’s a unique opportunity to rebrand Ghana sports for the next century.”

MRD success story in the CAN 2008 tournament attracted the continent’s attention which led to his appointment to the organization of the African Nations Hockey tournament in Ghana the following year, 2009.

As a result, the Youth and Sports Ministry have pledged its support for making the forthcoming sports festival an epoch-making one.

The sporting event is scheduled to take place in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin, has lauded government for putting in a strong bid for the rights and hosting of the competition in 2023.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum